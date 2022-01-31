SDVI Unveils Sustainability Program For Rally Cloud Platform

SUNNYVALE, Calif.—Cloud-native media supply chain platform provider SDVI has unveiled a new sustainability program that makes all use of its Rally platform dating back to the beginning of 2021 carbon neutral.

The program also ensures SDVI customers benefit from permanent, ongoing carbon offsets for all Rally platform use, including third-party media applications used as part of Rally-managed supply chain, the company said.

“Our responsibility to the environment and to our customers is to ensure that we are operating every aspect of our business in a sustainable and accountable manner,” said Larry Kaplan, president and CEO of SDVI.

“Our sustainability program has been designed to ensure that the emissions associated with running our business, as well as the emissions associated with the supply chains that our customers are managing with the Rally platform, are fully offset," he said. "Our sustainability commitment ensures that every one of our customers can build and operate all of their media supply chains knowing that the associated carbon impact is being mitigated for them.”

Program goals and benchmarks include:

Effective Jan. 1, SDVI began reporting and offsetting the carbon footprint associated with providing the Rally platform service to its customers going forward, including the operation of all third-party application services under Rally management.

SDVI will begin providing regular reporting of carbon emissions associated with operating the Rally platform to each customer, along with evidence of the SDVI-sponsored carbon offsets.

As soon as practical and no later than Dec. 31, 2022, SDVI will calculate, report and offset the carbon footprint associated with the company’s Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions as defined by the GHG Protocol Corporate Standard .

“In addition to the comprehensive program we are implementing now, we are also going to offset the carbon impact associated with all Rally platform usage by our customers in 2021,” said Kaplan.

SDVI also has joined the DPP Committed to Sustainability program and has completed the necessary steps to achieve the DPP Committed to Sustainability mark, the company said.

The SDVI Rally media supply chain platform enables media companies to optimize the infrastructure deployment and resource use associated with running dynamic, responsive media supply chains in the cloud, it said.