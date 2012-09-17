SD remains dominant choice for worldwide DTH subscribers, says NSR

Worldwide, direct-to-home (DTH) satellite television remains a stronghold for SD television with two new SD channels entering the market for every HD channel added, according to a new report from Northern Sky Research (NSR).

The report, NSR’s “Global Direct-to-Home (DTH) Markets, 5thEdition,” finds SD direct-to-home satellite TV subscribers outnumber HD and DVR subscribers combined.

“It’s easy to forget the larger picture when everyone talks about HD, 3-D, OTT and UltraHD being just around the corner,” said Brad Grady, NSR analyst and author of the report. “Although DVR subscribers will generate the most in subscription revenues over the next 10 years — driven by North America and Western Europe — over 64 percent of subscription revenues for the rest of the world will come from SD subscribers.

“As South Asia overtakes North America in total DTH subscribers in the next year, these growing markets will be a continued focus for the DTH industry.” Over the next five to 10 years, however, Grady foresees “a steady shift towards HD content and HD or DVR subscription tiers” occurring around the world.