Scripps Launches Newsy OTA News Network

CINCINNATI—Scripps flipped on the switch to broadcast TV’s only free over-the-air 24/7 broadcast news network with the launch of Newsy, which it says reaches more than 90% of U.S. TV households. The Scripps station group owns 62 stations in 41 TV markets nationwide.

Described by its owner as an “opinion-free national news network,” Newsy has 14 news bureaus across the country staffed by experienced, seasoned journalists providing 17 hours of daily news. The new programming schedule is available here .

“We have built a team of strong storytellers, anchors and reporters with a goal of making journalism as enjoyable, relevant and interesting as it is important,” said Kate O’Brian, head of the news group for Scripps Networks. “Our promise will be to provide the objective journalism that Americans are seeking.”

Newsy began streaming services in 2008 and already is available on nearly every major over-the-top (OTT) and connected TV platform. Today’s launch brings Newsy to Scripps’ broadcast stations’ spectrum as well as that of partner broadcasters. Its distribution over the air will make it the only American news television network to be on both growth platforms (OTA and OTT), Scripps said.

Viewers can watch Newsy over the air using their TVs’ built-in tuners or digital antennas, on Newsy.com , as well as on their favorite streaming devices or services, including Apple TV, Fire TV, Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung, Sling, Vizio and Xumo.

The network’s new, state-of-the-art broadcast studio and newsroom is in Atlanta, with journalists based in cities across the country and reporting from around the globe. Newsy bureaus are located in Atlanta; Chicago; Dallas; Denver; Los Angeles; Missoula, Montana; Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Phoenix, Seattle, Tampa, Florida; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Washington D.C.

In August, Scripps announced the appointment of Eric Ludgood to lead Newsy.