Scripps Deploys TVUPack in 19 Markets

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.: TVU Networks announced today that Scripps Media has signed an exclusive deal to deploy TVUPack across its broadcast stations covering 19 markets.



After conducting two comprehensive tests of several cellular uplink products within the past year, Scripps selected TVUPack, the vendor said. Over the coming months, Scripps plans on deploying the backpack across its network of affiliates in order to better share live content across the station group.



TVUPack is powered by TVU’s Inverse StatMux technology, which dynamically segments a live video signal and transmits the segments through multiple independent 3G/4G/WiFi/WiMax connections. TVUPack is simple to use and provides broadcasters with low-latency, HD-quality signal that enables them to broadcast live at any time and from any location.



