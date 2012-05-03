Schneider Optics Introduces Lens in PL Mount



VAN NUYS, CALIF. and HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.: Schneider Optics introduces the new S2000 Century/Canon 17mm T4 Tilt-Focus Lens in PL Mount. Designed for use on cameras with up to a S35 sensor, this new converted lens offers 360 degrees of rotation and 8 degrees of tilt in any direction for remarkable control of the subject focus plane.



The tilt and rotation adjustments can be made before or even during a shot for a wide variety of effects. The desired degree of rotation is fixed via a lever while a locking knob secures the selected tilt angle. The S2000 Century/Canon 17mm lens features a linear iris and integral .8 module metric iris and focus gears.



Other existing lenses in the Tilt-Shift family include: 24mm T4, 45mm T2.8, and 90mm T2.8, US List Price for the Century/Canon 17mm T4 is $7,500.





