ScheduALL scales with business growth at Detroit Public Television

PBS affiliate Detroit Public Television has expanded its ScheduALL system to accommodate the facility's growth and a new HD production truck.

With new production capabilities, including three HD studios and an HD truck equipped with eight cameras, Detroit Public Television is now able to provide even broader coverage of events and entertainment specials in the Detroit and southeast Michigan area in HD.

By using ScheduALL for scheduling, resource management and invoicing, Detroit Public Television is able to make sure it has the right resource at the right place at the right time with accurate visibility into project costs.