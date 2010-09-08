SBS goes to air on schedule with Enterprise sQ

SBS, Australia's national multicultural broadcaster, has completed another step in its transition to file-based operations with the implementation of Quantel’s Enterprise sQ system in Sydney.

The switch to Enterprise sQ and other tapeless ventures, such as nonlinear cameras and a large, automated archive, has enabled the broadcaster to remove around 160 DVCPRO tape machines from the operation.

The final phase of the project will involve transitioning SBS's long-form current affairs and sports productions to Enterprise sQ, as well its Canberra location, scheduled to be live by early September, and its Melbourne location, scheduled to be live by early October.