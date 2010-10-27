SBS Broadcasting opts for Softel subtitling solution

Dutch broadcaster SBS Broadcasting has streamlined its subtitling workflow by installing the Softel Swift TX subtitling system at its Amsterdam playout facility. The solution provides digital and overlay switching, as well as SGT automation interface and live subtitle transmission, across all of SBS' SD and HD channels.

Swift TX is part of the Swift family of subtitling products from Softel that provides an integrated, end-to-end subtitling/captioning solution from workflow management and subtitle preparation through to time-of-air insertion and monitoring. Swift TX supports "live bound" workflows, enabling multichannel, time-off-air subtitle transmission in either a single- or multibox configuration. It also provides multiformat subtitle transmission with transcoding in real time, along with retiming for turnaround services. Additionally, the system offers the transmission of SD/HD open Teletext and DVB bitmap subtitles for all channels. With tight integration into a broad range of automation and workflow systems, Swift TX also delivers high reliability with master/standby and N + 1 configurations.

The Softel system went live at SBS Broadcasting in March 2010 using a mixture of preprepared and live subtitling operations as appropriate for the type of material being broadcast. SBS Broadcasting airs three channels: Net 5, SBS 6 and Veronica.

