SBE Sets 2023 NAB Show Plans

LAS VEGAS—The Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) association for broadcast and multimedia technology professionals has announced that it will once again exhibit and hold several events at the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas between April 15 and 19.

In addition, the SBE will hold its first event before the convention begins: The SBE Ennes Workshop at the NAB Show on April 14-15. Other events will continue through the entire convention.

The SBE Ennes Workshop is a stand-alone event from the NAB Show with separate registration from the convention. This year the Workshop will offer two separate educational tracks: RF 101 Boot Camp and NextGen Broadcast. Attendees can register for one or the other. Both will be held at the Westgate Resort, so it’s convenient to arrive two days early and attend the SBE Ennes Workshop before the exhibits open.

The NextGen Broadcast track also serves as an ideal preparation for the SBE ATSC3 Specialist Certification exam. A special SBE ATSC3 Certification exam opportunity will be offered following the session on April 15. To apply for an SBE Specialist Certification, an individual must already hold a prerequisite SBE certification. To take the exam at the NAB show, applications must be submitted by March 3.

During the 2023 NAB Show, the SBE will hold several meetings. The SBE Board of Directors and Education Committee will meet on April 16, and the SBE Certification Committee will meet on April 15. SBE members may attend these meetings, but portions may be closed.

The highlight of the SBE activities at the convention will be the annual Membership Meeting and Member Reception, the SBE said.

Both will be held on April 17. The Membership Meeting brings information about the Society's activities and programs to our members. Several member accomplishments are also recognized at the meeting. The Member Reception will immediately follow. Both events will have prize drawings for attendees.

The SBE will exhibit at the convention as well. The booth will be open Sunday through Wednesday of the convention. The booth is an ideal place to meet the elected leaders and staff of the SBE, and peruse books from the SBE Bookstore and SBE merchandise from the SBE Store. The SBE will also hold a daily prize drawing, so drop a business card at the booth each day for a chance to win a gift card.

Unless noted, all SBE events will be at the Las Vegas Convention Center.