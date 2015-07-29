SBE Publishes TV Master Control Operations Book

INDIANAPOLIS – The Society of Broadcast Engineers has come out with some summer reading, as the association for broadcast and multimedia professionals has released its latest book, “Television Operations – A Handbook of Technical Operations for TV Broadcast, On Air, Cable, Mobile and Internet,” written by Frank Baumgartner, CPBE, and Nicholas Grbac, CBT, CTO.

The book explains the basics of TV master control operations to familiarize an operator with the concepts, practices and regulations inherent in the job, targeted to those with minimum or moderate exposure to master control operations. The book also aims to benefit more experienced operators and non-technical managers.

“Television Operations” is now available through the SBE Bookstore for digital purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. The print-on-demand version will be available Aug. 31.