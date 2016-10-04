SBE Kicks Off Mentor Program

INDIANAPOLIS—The Society of Broadcast Engineers has launched its Mentor Program. SBE created this program to provide new broadcast engineers an avenue to learn from and work with a more experienced engineers. Mentor applications were accepted through September, with mentors and mentees then paired based on mutual experiences and career interests.

Participants are suggested to have communication, whether by voice or video, at least every other week. Most of the mentors and mentees are not actually in the same city, but SBE believes that this should have no impact. The official mentor/mentee relationship will last one year, but the hope is that a professional relationship will continue.

There are 18 mentors in the program for 32 mentees, with some mentors having more than one mentee. The SBE Mentor Committee is co-chaired by SBE board members Jeff Keith, CPBE, and Eric Schecter, CBRE.