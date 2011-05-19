Satellite Update – May 19, 2011
From FCC Report SAT-00770:
- •The FCC accepted an application from SES Americom to modify its license for Ku-band AMC-4 at 67 degrees west longitude (WL) to allow a 0.1 degree change in the azimuth of the satellite's North American beam from the orientation previously authorized. AMC-4 has been operating with the modified azimuth under special temporary authority (STA) from the FCC during tests to see if the change improved AMC-4's signal in the southeast U.S.
From FCC Report SAT-00777:
- •The FCC announced the 3700-4200 MHz and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequencies previously licensed to PanAmSat Licensee Corp. at 76.85 degrees WL are available for reassignment pursuant to the Commission's first-come, first-served licensing process effective 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 17. The FCC said at that time. applicants may file applications for new space stations, market access by non-U.S. licensed space stations, modifications to licensed space stations, or amendments to pending applications that take this announcement into account. PanAmSat is no longer operating a space-station at 76.85 degrees WL.
- •The FCC granted Sirius XM Radio STA for 30 days, starting May 6, 2011, to activate the communications payload of its Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS) XM-5 at 85.15 degrees WL for in-orbit performance testing purposes using the 2332.5-2345.0 MHz (space-to-Earth) frequency band.
- •The FCC granted XM Radio, Inc. and Sirius XM Radio, Inc. STA for 180 days to continue to operate SDARS terrestrial repeaters previously authorized in the 2332.5-2345 MHz and 2320-2332.5 MHz (respectively) frequency bands. The repeaters will operate with an EIRP of less than 12,000 watts (average) at various locations throughout the United States.
