Satellite Update - March 4, 2010
From FCC Report SAT-00667 [PDF]:
- • Dish Operating LLC has asked for FCC approval to modify its pending applications for authority to launch and operate DBS satellite EchoStar 14 at 118.9 degrees West Longitude (WL). The modification requested changes to the specifications for some of the satellite's antennas based on recent tests conducted by the satellite manufacturer. Dish requested a waiver, to the extent necessary, of the Commission's rules regarding cross-polarization requirements.
- • Intelsat North America LLC requested modification of its authorization for Intelsat 801 to permit operations at 29.5 degrees WL providing fixed satellite services (FSS) in the 5850-6425 MHz, 14000-14500 MHz, 3625-4200 MHz, 10950-11200 MHz, 11450-11700 MHz, 11700-11950 MHz, and 12500-12700 MHz frequency bands. Intelsat requested several waivers of FCC rules in connection with this request, including polarization requirements in 25.210(a)(1), 25.210(a)(3) and 25.210(i)(1).
- • New Skies Satellite BV filed a Petition for Declaratory Ruling to add the conventional C-band payload of its NSS-5 satellite to the FCC's Permitted List. NSS-5 is licensed by the Netherlands and is located at 20.0 degrees WL.
- • Sirius XM Radio has requested special temporary authority (STA) to operate two new terrestrial repeaters for a period of 180 days in New York, N.Y. with an equivalent isotropically radiated power of up to 2,000 watts. One repeater will operate in the 2320-2332.5 MHz SDARS band and the other in the 2332.5-2345 MHz SDARS band.
From FCC Report SAT-00668 [PDF]:
- • The FCC granted Intelsat North America LLC's request for an STA to operate the C-band telemetry, tracking and telecommand and communications payloads on Intelsat 801 during its drift from 31.5 degrees WL to 29.5 degrees WL, and to temporarily operate the fixed satellite service (FSS) payloads while the spacecraft is at 29.5 degrees WL. What's interesting is that Intelsat is being allowed to keep the C-band transponders (3625-4200 MHz and 5850-6425 MHz) turned on during the move to provide continuity of service to existing customers. Once it is at 29.5 degrees WL, in addition to the C-band service, it will be authorized to provide Ku-band service using frequencies in the 10.95-11.2 GHz 11.45-11.95 GHz and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Intelsat also received STA to continue operating Intelsat 706 in the C and Ku-bands at 54.85 degrees East Longitude.
- • The FCC granted an application from SkyTerra to modify its license for its next-generation SkyTerra-1 mobile satellite service (MSS) satellite to permit it to use certain additional L-band spectrum for MSS and Ancillary Terrestrial Component operations. FCC Order and Authorization (DA 10-356) [PDF] has details on coordination with Mexico and the conditions associated with the use of this spectrum.
