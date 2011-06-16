Satellite Update – June 16, 2011



Remember Galaxy 15, last year's "zombie satellite" that was drifting past satellites in the geostationary arc creating problems for operators and users? As previously reported, the satellite was successfully recovered and is now under full control.



From FCC Report SAT-00784:



•On May 23, 2011, Intelsat License LLC applied for special temporary authority (STA) to continue to operate Galaxy 15 as an in-orbit spare at 133.1 degrees west longitude for 180 days using frequencies centered on 6420.5 MHz (Earth-to-space), 4198.0 MHz and 4199.875 MHz (space-to-Earth) for telemetry, tracking and telecommand. Intelsat also sought authority to activate the C-band payload on Galaxy 15 in the event of a service outage of an operational satellite.



From FCC Report SAT-00785:



•On June 10, 2011, the FCC International Bureau's satellite division granted Intelsat STA to operate Galaxy 15 as an in-orbit spare, as described above.



From FCC Release DA 11-1021:

