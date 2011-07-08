Satellite Update – July 8, 2011



The FCC did not release lists of satellite applications and actions last week so in this week's Satellite Update I'll provide links to data on planned satellite launches from other sources.



•NASASpaceFlight.com reported that the Ariane 5 ECA launch with ASTRA 1N and BSAT-3c/JCSAT-110R scrubbed. ASTRA 1N is based on Astrium's Eurostar E3000 platform and has 52 active Ku-band transponders. The BSAT-3c/JCSAT-110R uses an A2100 A platform and has 24 active Ku-band transponders. It is designed primarily to provide direct TV broadcast links to Japan.

•Domain-b.com's article India to launch GSAT-12 communications satellite on 15 July said ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C17 is scheduled to launch the GSAT-12 satellite into an elliptical transfer orbit on 15 July. The GSAT-12 satellite has 12 extended C-band transponders and is expected to serve the VSAT sector.

•The GPS IIF-2 mission will launch on July 14 from Space Launch Complex 37B at Cape Canaveral, Florida. From Global Positioning Satellite IIF-2 Launch Team Members to Hold Media Teleconference and the Air force Space Command News Service.