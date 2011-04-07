Satellite Update – April 7, 2011
- •Remember Galaxy 15? At this time last year we were worried about its impact on other satellites as it drifted east. Last week the FCC granted Intelsat License LLC, with conditions, special temporary authority (STA) to operate Galaxy 15 as an in-orbit spare at 133.1 degrees west longitude (WL) for a period of 30 days. At this location, transmissions will be limited to those required for telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C). The frequencies allowed are centered one 6420.5 MHz (Earth-to-space) and 4198.0 MHz and 4199.875 MHz (space-to-Earth).
- •SES Americom, Inc. has been given STA for 30 days to operate AMC-9 at 83 degrees WL with a 0.4 degree change in the north/south orientation of its C-band reflector from the orientation previously authorized. A glimpse at the application on the FCC IBFS showed SES Americom wants to see if this shift will enhance AMC-9 coverage in the southern United States.
- •The FCC granted EchoStar Corporation's application for STA to conduct TT&C with EchoStar 3 necessary to operate it as an in-orbit spare at 61.45 degrees WL. Frequency bands authorized are 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space).
- •The FCC modified the authorization for Intelsat New Dawn's New Dawn C- and Ku-band satellite at 32.8 degrees east longitude (EL) in response to New Dawn's request several technical changes. These changes include deletion of the 6500-6550 MHz band (Earth-to-space) from the application. Under the revised modification, New Dawn will use 3625-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, and 11.45-11.70 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5850-6500 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is authorized on specified C-band frequencies as well as 11.198 GHz and 11.452 GHz (space-to-Earth). Unfortunately Intelsat has experienced some problems with New Dawn's launch.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox