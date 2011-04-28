Satellite Update - April 28, 2011
From FCC Report SAT-00773
- ● EchoStar Corporation filed an application to modify its authorization to construct, launch and operate a 17/24 GHz Broadcasting Satellite Service (BSS) satellite at 62.15 degrees west longitude (WL). The application details the post-mission disposal plan for the satellite at end of life, including the amount of fuel reserved for disposal maneuvers and the perigee altitude selected for the disposal orbit.
From FCC Report SAT-00774:
- ● Additional actions were taken in approving transfer of control of seven satellites from EchoStar Corporation to EchoStar Satellite Operating Corp.
- ● EchoStar Corp. was granted special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to continue to operate EchoStar 15 at 61.55 degrees WL using DBS channels 23 and 24.
- ● SES Americom received 30 day STA to continue to operate AMC-9 at 83 degrees WL with a 0.4 degree change in the north/south orientation of the C-band reflector from the orientation previously authorized. SES Americom requested the change to improve coverage in parts of the United States.
