Saskatchewan Legislature upgrades with Shotoku robotic system
The Saskatchewan Legislature has upgraded its aging robotic camera system with a five-channel Shotoku Broadcast configuration.
The Saskatchewan Legislature became the first to employ an automated, computer-driven system to televise gavel-to-gavel coverage to the sparsely populated province's constituents in 1983. The newly installed configuration supports five Hitachi HDV-5W cameras on Shotoku's TG-27 robotic pan/tilt heads, one mounted in each corner of the chamber, plus a wide cover shot. The TG-27 heads are ideal for parliaments, legislatures and conference centers and are used in many major national parliaments where small, unobtrusive cameras are required.
