Santa Cruz Community TV Outfits Truck with Hitachi Cameras



Santa Cruz County Community Television (CTV) has outfitted a new HD truck with four studio/field cameras from Hitachi.



The company’s Z-HD5000 model came equipped with an array of Hitachi accessories including CA-HF1000 fiber camera adaptors, CU-HD500 base stations, RU1000VR remote control panels and VFHD500 5-inch CRT viewfinders. Additional gear included Canon Z-Series HD lenses, Libec RT40B tripods and Mohawk ruggedized fiber optic cable for use outdoors. Equipment was supplied by VMI Broadcast and Professional Video.







The cameras were installed in a brand new HD truck for coverage of cultural and athletic events throughout the county, in keeping with CTV’s mission to foster a sense of community through public interest programming. They were chosen for the mix of cost-effectiveness and quality provided at a desired price.



“The cost-efficiency of the Z-HD5000 goes beyond its price. It enables us to maximize man-hours on location, which is critical for a small but mighty crew like ours,” stated Craig Jutson, director of technology for CTV, in a press release. “The Z-HD5000 is a feature-rich, rugged, reliable camera system that we expect will serve our needs well into the future.”



