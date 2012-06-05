San Diego education office installs NVerzion

The San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) has installed NVerzion automation to provide a scalable, file-based platform for managing both its educational and public access channels.

The new NVerzion automation system controls long- and short-form program playback and satellite ingestion for SDCOE's two channels — San Diego Public Access Television and ITV, a 24/7 educational access channel.

The complete system includes NControlMC Master Control transmission playlists, NGest professional dubbing and recording software application, NTime event scheduling application, and NPoint video preparation software for segmenting and trimming.

Program logs are generated via A Myers Information Systems ProTrack metadata management system creates logs for the NVerzion automation, which controls a wide range of equipment, including Harmonic Spectrum MediaDeck and MediaCenter video servers.