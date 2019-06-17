Samsung Already Looking Ahead to 6G

NEW YORK—While the rest of the technology industry is eagerly awaiting the benefits that the deployment of 5G is expected to bring, Samsung’s Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee is already on to the next thing.

Bloomberg has reported that Lee held discussions with Samsung executives last week to discuss future business investments, including 6G. Lee spoke on potential collaboration with platform companies for 6G mobile networks, blockchain technologies and artificial intelligence, according to an emailed statement from Samsung.

South Korea, where Samsung is headquartered, began launching 5G in April, while the U.S. is still in the midst its deployment strategy, though early reports see strong adoption over the next few years.

