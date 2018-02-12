SAG-AFTRA Launches Four Pillars of Change Initiative

LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK—At its recent bi-coastal meeting, the SAG-AFTRA National Board of Directors unanimously approved a Code of Conduct on Sexual Harassment to Advance Equity, which is part of a program to combat harassment and strive toward workplace equity called the Four Pillars of Change, according to an announcement.

“At its most basic, this code will—ultimately—help better define what harassment is and what members’ rights are in those situations,” SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said in the release.

Carteris reported on “the work the union is doing to combat sexual harassment,” which includes meetings and collaboration with the Industry Commission on Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace and SAG-AFTRA members affiliated with the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

She also described a recent trip to Washington, where she and White met with Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) and with Labor Secretary R. Alexander Acosta. Carteris also appeared with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and others on an AFL-CIO panel on sexual harassment.

National Executive Director David White added, “These efforts...will accelerate our collective ability to make the improvements we are all looking to achieve." He also covered information about additional staff training for the organization’s Safer Set hotline.

The board then discussed the initiative and reviewed the legal definition of sexual harassment, prior to voting.

SAG-AFTRA represents actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, DJs, news writers, news editors, program hosts, recording artists, singers, voiceover artists and other entertainment and media professionals.