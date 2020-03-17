SAG-AFTRA Creates COVID-19 Disaster Fund

LOS ANGELES—The SAG-AFTRA Foundation has announced the creation of a COVID-19 Disaster Fund that will be available to eligible SAG-AFTRA members impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

With TV productions shutting down due to the coronavirus, SAG-AFTRA President Courtney B. Vance has said the organization has already had a spike in applications and calls for help. The Disaster Fund will cover members (who have paid dues through October 2019) that are in emergency financial crisis related to coronavirus by helping to pay expenses like rent, mortgage, utilities, medical bills and other essential needs.

“I am strongly asking leaders and members of the entertainment industry to donate to the Foundation so that performers and their families will be given the critical support they need,” said Vance.

Applications for the COVID-19 Disaster Fund can be completed online.

SAG-AFTRA has also announced that it has suspended its in-person programming until further notice, but is will place many of them online.