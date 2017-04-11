Sacramento Kings' Arena Scores 4K Tech from Grass Valley

MONTREAL—The Sacramento Kings’ new arena, the Golden 1 Center, strived to be a state-of-the-art venue for its fans. This included a 4K/UHD video board that is more than 84 feet long to provide replay and other video offerings. To create and manage the content for the video board, the Kings brought in a number of Grass Valley products.

The first part of it is capturing the action on the court, and to do so the team brought in six LDX 86 cameras, four of which are equipped with a perpetual GV eLicense for 4K and one providing a reverse-angle feed. The production team is also using multiple K2 Dynos with the DynoZoom 4K/UHD option and a K2 Summit 3G four-channel HD/SD server to handle replays. All content is then cycled through a Karrera K-Frame switcher. NVision series routers paired with Kaleido multiviewers are utilized to manage and move content throughout the facility.

The Kings’ production team is currently looking to transition to 2SI 4K, which they will be able to support with the Karrera switcher; this will free up more M/Es that are currently handling 4K conversion. IP and VR options are also being explored.

The installation of GV products was done in partnership with Diversified.