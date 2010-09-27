Sachtler’s New Head Designed for DSLR
Professional camera support systems company Sachtler has introduced their newest fluid head, designed specifically for DSLR filmmakers.
The Cine DSLR was built around this camera technology with its 2 to 11 lbs payload range, ten step counterbalance, three vertical and horizontal grades of drag and a special camera plate with anti-twist retainer.
Video-enabled DSLRs require precise panning, tilting and damping. Sachtler engineered these needs into the Cine DSLR through its 3-step, patented damping system. Using Sachtler Speedbalance technology, the Cine DSLR provides a quick, target-oriented counterbalance setup. This fluid head also features a self-illuminating Touch Bubble, a long sliding range on the camera plate and a tilt range of +90° to -75°.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox