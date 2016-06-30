R&S Boosts Kyrio Mobile OTA Testing Capability

COLUMBIA, MD.—CableLabs subsidiary Kyrio recently acquires a TS8991 over-the-air performance test system from Rohde & Schwarz to test wireless devices for its customer base. With the new testing platform, Kyrio is able to measure transmit power and receiver sensitivity performance metrics like EIRP, TRP, EIS, TRS/TIS, co-existence, and intermediate channel sensitivities.

The ability to test OTA signals is important for standards organizations and network providers like Kyrio to predict real-world performance of a mobile wireless service, per R&S’ press release.

R&S is a provider of test and measurement, broadcast and media technology. It is headquartered in Munich, with regional offices in the U.S.