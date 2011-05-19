Royal wedding switched with Grass Valley technology

For those of you that got up early (U.S. time) to view coverage of the royal wedding ceremony, in Westminster Abbey, it was provided by NEP Visions' OB van HD4. The HD4 van helped captured the beauty of the marriage ceremony with a Grass Valley (www.grassvalley.com) Kalypso 4 M/E HD production switcher and Grass Valley Trinix NXT routing switcher.

The wedding and the celebrations around it were broadcast to television viewers around the world. The coverage from inside Westminster Abbey was shared with all broadcasters, but outside the international broadcast community each sought to stamp their own mark on the occasion. NEP Visions had three more Grass Valley-equipped OB vans on duty that day, providing coverage of the route between Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace for UK news provider ITN, and leading coverage for Canadian and U.S. broadcasters.

The royal wedding was estimated to have been viewed by the largest global television audience ever.