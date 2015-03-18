Ross Video Opens ‘Studios of the Future’

David Ross shows off Ross Video's virtual studio capability.



OTTAWA, Ontario, Canada —Ross Video, a manufacturer of a range of products for live studio production, announced the opening of three demonstration studios it calls “the Ross Studio of the Future.” The latest demonstration studio to open is in Ottawa, and it features a turn-key virtual studio with a small footprint (20 x 22 feet). The Ross Studio space represents emerging customer requirements for small studios with a big look to enable lower cost and automated production environments, while reducing the cost of studio space and operations.

Concurrently, Ross Video has opened a Studio of the Future at the Ross EMEA HQ at Pinewood Studios in London and at Infinite Studios, a Ross business partner, near the company’s Asia HQ in Singapore.

Ross Video is the only company in the broadcast industry to offer a single-vendor turnkey virtual studio solution. Ross Virtual Solutions includes design services, XPression motion graphics, UX virtual control software, CamBot and Furio robotics, Acuity and Carbonite series of of production switchers, openGear signal processing, Inception media workflow applications, OverDrive automated production control, as well as integration with third-party products.

All the studios include augmented reality and virtual set implementations from the Ross Virtual Solutions Design team. The Ottawa studio features Virtual Set and Augmented Reality Systems, UX virtual control software, Furio VR600 Robotic Dolly System, CamBot XY Pedestal System, XPression Real-Time 3D Graphics System, Carbonite production switcher, and openGear signal processing for video delay. The company has also teamed with industry leaders to provide the best third-party systems to offer complete solutions including Fujinon ZA & HA lenses, Ikegami HDL-45E HD cameras, ProCyc System 4QS freestanding cyclorama green screen with expanded corner, ETC SmartFade 1248 DMX lighting control panel, and KinoFlo Image 47, ParaBeam 410 & 210 DMX lighting fixtures.

The Studio of the Future in Ottawa will serve multiple purposes. Its primary role will be as a customer demonstration site for Ross Video products. It will also serve as a research and development/test studio for engineering, and as a corporate video production facility.

The Ross Video studio in London will serve primarily as a customer demonstration facility, and Infinite Studios in Singapore is a full production studio for multiple customers in the region as well as a customer demonstration facility.