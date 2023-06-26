Ross Video Executives Discuss The Hottest News Tech Trends

Ross Video’s Jared Schatz and Jen Jarvis sit down for an insightful Q&A with TVTech Contributing Editor Phil Kurz.

Ross Video’s Jared Schatz and Jen Jarvis sit down for an insightful Q&A with TVTech Contributing Editor Phil Kurz. The pair discuss some of the hottest technologies affecting news gathering, production and presentation, including advances in story-centric workflows, the role of AI in the newsroom and the production control room as well as the growing use of LED screens on set.

