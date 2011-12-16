Romania's RCS & RDS selects ENPS for Bucharest broadcast center

Romanian Internet and media company RCS & RDS has chosen Associated Press ENPS as its news production system to produce and manage both national and regional news output.

The multiplatform ENPS system will allow RCS & RDS journalists to write and share stories and content within their Bucharest broadcast center and their regional newsrooms across Romania.

RCS & RDS also will take full advantage of the ENPS Mobile Suite to allow journalists to contribute stories remotely and monitor live running orders from smartphones, tablets or the Web.

The Bucharest ENPS system is integrated with the Quantel sQ View application, allowing journalists to view and edit media in an ActiveX window without needing to leave the ENPS application. The system was supplied through ENPS official distributor RomTek Electronics.