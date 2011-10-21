Romania’s RCS & RDS employs Quantel technology for central, regional HD news production

Romanian TV, Internet and telephony services provider RCS & RDS has chosen the Quantel Enterprise sQ HD production systems to serve all of its central and regional news production needs.

The Quantel solution includes a large central Enterprise sQ system at RCS & RDS's Bucharest headquarters, and three regional Enterprise sQ systems for its regional studios in Romania.

Regional users will be able to access and work with content created in Bucharest using Quantel's QTube technology, which enables media professionals to access and edit content anywhere using standard Internet connectivity wherever they are located.

The central system in Bucharest has 850 hours of HD workspace, supporting 35 journalist editing stations, eight Final Cut Pro editors and two of Quantel's new GPU-powered Qube craft editors.

The system is integrated with a 70-seat ENPS newsroom system. Each seat has a Quantel sQ View application running in an ActiveX window, enabling journalists to view and edit Quantel media within the ENPS interface.

Quantel Mission integrated media asset management takes care of scheduled recordings, import of files from third-party agencies and contributors and export of finished content to websites and other RCS & RDS partners. Mission also will be integrated with a large data archive so that journalists can quickly find historical media relevant to their story.

The three regional systems provide regional programming and opt-outs from the main rolling news transmitted from Bucharest. The systems are compact HD Enterprise sQ systems with five desktop editors, a craft editor, file and video ingest and playout. QTube provides access to media held on the Bucharest system.