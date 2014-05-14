Rohde & Schwarz Clipster Used in Sky Perfect JSAT 4K Trial

HANOVER and TOKYO—Rohde & Schwarz Japan and its local distributor Photron Ltd. delivered a R&S Clipster to Sky Perfect JSAT as part of their UHDTV trial which was initiated by NexTV Forum. Objectives of NexTV Forum are to realize next-generation broadcasting services and to set the related standards and specifications.



As the member of NexTV Forum in charge of the UHDTV workflow verification from content acquisition and production to transmission, Sky Perfect JSAT established the test environment at its Tokyo Media Center.



Sky Perfect JSAT was looking for a system capable of playing out a 4K XAVC file via baseband (4x 3G SDI) in 60p real time. As there also was the need for a 4K editing system, the company decided to introduce two R&S Clipster mastering stations.



The mastering station enables real-time processing of material up to 4K for editing, and also supports RAW formats of numerous digital cinema cameras, including Sony F55 and Canon C500.



Since XAVC was qualified and chosen as the final production codec by Sky Perfect JSAT, R&S Clipster additionally allows bit rates of 600 Mbps and 960 Mbps to be played in 60p baseband and also offers transcoding capabilities into 4K XAVC, based on any other source file format. Furthermore, 3D LUT conversion between the color spaces ITU Rec.709 and ITU Rec.2020 is also possible. In addition, R&S Clipster offers support for RAW data debayering for Sony F55 and Canon C500.