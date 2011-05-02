Riviera grades 'Arne Dahl' series with Nucoda Fuse

Swedish post-production studio Riviera is using Image Systems’ Nucoda Fuse for digitally finishing of a number of high-profile projects. Riviera opened its Nucoda DI suite in December to extend its established audio capabilities to include digital color grading of film and TV productions.

One of the first major productions to be graded at Riviera was “Arne Dahl,” a TV drama scheduled to air on SVT and Germany’s ZDF later in the year. Produced by Filmlance International, “Arne Dahl” is a crime series that follows the famous books by the writer of the same name. The first two feature-length episodes based on the book “Misterioso” were graded by colorist Ola Bäccman on Nucoda Fuse at Riviera. He will grade the second two episodes at the facility in the coming weeks.

Bäccman has also graded a short film entitled “While You Were Gone,” produced by Medima Film, which will be screened at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Nucoda Fuse first shipped last summer and is already being used by a number of post-production facilities.