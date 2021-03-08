Rise Launching Mentoring Program in North America

LONDON—Rise, an advocacy group for gender diversity in the broadcast technology media sector, has announced the details of its 2021 mentoring programs, which for the first time will include North America.

Rise mentoring, done through the group’s Rise Up education arm, is a free, six-month program designed to support women working in, or aspiring to work in broadcast technology media. Through the program, experienced broadcast sector industry representatives at a diversity of levels, serve as mentors to those participating in the program.

Program benefits include one-to-one mentoring contact with their pairing, monthly group meetings, facilitated peer-to-peer support and access to networking and workshops.

2021 will be the first year that a mentoring program will be offered in North America. 2021 will mark the fourth year Rise is providing this program in the U.K. and second in Singapore.

“We are delighted to announce the 2021 mentoring program and look forward to receiving the international mentee applications, especially those in North America for the first time,” said Carrie Wootten, managing director of Rise. “We know that support provided through the program is needed now more than ever during these times.”

Applications are open to women working full-time, part-time or freelance, and of any age group above the age of 18. Applications are now open and will close of April 9.