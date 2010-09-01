Riedel MediorNet Connects Venues at ESPN's X Games



ESPN used a multi-node MediorNet installation from Riedel Communications during the production of the 16th X Games annual action sports competition. The X Games featured more than 200 of the world’s best athletes competing in BMX Freestyle, Moto X, Rally Car and Skateboard. The MediorNet installation was used onsite to distribute video signals between the different locations for the live event.



MediorNet, a fiber-based signal transport solution with point-to-multipoint capabilities, provided a network allowing the routing of more than 30 video signals. Six MediorNet mainframes with 40 inputs and 48 outputs fed various video walls as well as commentary positions with information and program from the different event locations. The installation connected the Tech hub on Georgia St., the production suite on 11th St., the patch room, the Staples Center, the Nokia Theater, Nokia Plaza and the Park/Street venue located at L.A. Live’s event deck.





“The versatile MediorNet system made connecting our different venues remarkably more efficient and it gave us flexibility that we haven't had before, allowing us to create the best show possible for our spectators," said Molly MacDonald, director, Event Production at ESPN X Games.



Due to MediorNet's flexible routing capabilities via the intuitive software frontend, MediorWorks, last-minute changes could be realized during the show without interruption in signal transmission or the need to change the wiring.



"Over the past eight years we have used the Riedel Artist intercom system as an integral communication element of Event Production for the ESPN X Games. We have discussed the potential advantages of incorporating the MediorNet technology and finally had the opportunity to do so for X Games 16,” said Sheri Sternberg, technical director, Event Production at the ESPN X Games. “We were able to overcome challenges faced in previous years, shipping our video signals point to point and quickly realized the system's flexibility by exercising our ability to add and delete show elements in real time. We look forward to expanding our technical capacity by utilizing the MediorNet to handle intercom, audio and video for our future events."



MediorNet is a universal solution for routing and distribution of HD/SD video, intercom, audio and data over fiber cabling. Each MediorNet mainframe provides routing capacity for 32x32 720p/1080i signals, 160x160 SD-SDI signals, 27,000x27,000 AES signals or any combination of these. fIts software-based broadcast quality processing and conversion features such as embedder/de-embedder or framestore eliminate the need for external devices and provide significant savings in infrastructure investments.



