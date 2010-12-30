Rhode & Schwarz buys DVS

Digital Video Systems (DVS) has been integrated into the Rohde & Schwarz group of companies. DVS serves the professional film and video post-production industry. It was founded in 1985 and has 110 employees.

With the acquisition, Rohde & Schwarz has integrated a top technology player. DVS produces many products, including digital video systems and storage solutions for the film and TV industry. DVS was one of the first companies to offer workstations that made real-time processing of uncompressed, 4K digital film possible.