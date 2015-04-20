RFD-TV Unveils New Studios

NASHVILLE, TENN. – RFD-TV, the flagship network of Rural Media Group, has opened its upgraded and redesigned studios on Music Row in Nashville, Tenn. Geared towards rural America, RFD-TV is a 24-hour network focused on agriculture, equine and rural lifestyle that broadcasts to nearly 50 million homes since 2000.

RFD-TV’s new studios include a main anchor set, with additional areas for interviews, weather, live music and virtual production. The studio comes equipped with new 3D news package, RFD-TV network identity package, studio video display systems, expanded real-time commodities and market data and new live capabilities connecting the Nashville studio with bureaus in Chicago and Washington, D.C. Upgraded live-production capabilities have also been added, enabling the network to broadcast live from anywhere.

“Our new look stays true to rural America’s roots, while the set design and technology shows how we will grow and thrive in the future, as we connect city and country,” said Patrick Gottsch, founder of RFD-TV.