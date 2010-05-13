RF Shorts - May 13, 2010



WIRED has a nice article on a RadioShack store that still stocks a wide range of parts for people who want to build their own electronics. "The Lost Tribes of RadioShack: Tinkerers Search for New Spiritual Home" describes Andy Cohen's store in Sebastopol, Calif.: "His shop is a lone outpost; in a single generation, the American who built, repaired, and tinkered with technology has evolved into an entirely new species: the American who prefers to slip that technology out of his pocket and show off its killer apps. Once, we were makers. Now most of us are users."



The FCC released its list of experimental licenses granted from 2/1/10 to 3/1/10 [PDF]. The only grant that involves TV broadcast bands is WF2XHR, which allows the University of Utah Department of Physics and Astronomy to use 54.1 MHz in Delta, UT to study high-energy cosmic rays.



The FCC issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking [PDF] to change Part 15 rules for Unlicensed Personal Communications Service (UPCS) devices operating in the 1920-1930 MHz band to make more efficient use of this spectrum.



Chile's first DTV station will use a Jampro antenna, according to this press release.



