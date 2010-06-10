RF Shorts - June 11, 2010
- • Galaxy 15 made it past AMC-11 and is now heading towards Galaxy 13 at 127 degrees. It's expected to arrive there around July 12. Spacenews.com continues its excellent coverage of the out of control satellite in Intelsat, SES Safely Negotiate Passage of Wayward Craft by Peter B. de Selding. According to Alan Young, SES World Skies CTO, some of the customer feedback during the ordeal was quite interesting, as SES was asking users to do things that seemed counter-intuitive at times. At one time the company was requesting certain customers to uplink with as little as 5 Watts of power.
- • With more people listening to music and watching video over the Internet on non-broadcast channels, transmitting emergency alerts over radio, TV or cable may not be as effective as it used to be. On Thursday the FCC held a Workshop on 21st Century Emergency Alerting: Leveraging Multiple Technologies to Bring Alerts and Warnings to the Public [PDF]. In addition to the National Weather Service and emergency agencies, participants included representatives from NAB, NCTA, CTIA, AT&T Mobility Services, Verizon and Akamai.
- • Broadband TV News reports on Mobile TV doubts raised in Hungary. In the report, Antenna Hungária CEO Jean-Francois Fenech, says that he believes that when the "maturity" level of mobile TV is considered, broadcasters might be better off using multiplex capabilities for adding terrestrial channels instead.
- • The FCC is requesting information on use of the 1675-1710 MHz band [PDF]. This band is used by weather satellites and as most of the data is downlinked and distributed over the Internet, the FCC is looking at the possibility of sharing the band for wireless broadband use in locations away from downlinks receiving these satellite feeds. NOAA Polar orbit HRPT/AHRPT data is transmitted on frequencies between 1698 and 1707 MHz. The GOES geostationary satellites use 1685.7 MHz and 1691 MHz. While there are a limited number of sites receiving these weather signals, there are many more sites receiving the Emergency Managers Weather Information Network (EMWIN) from GOES 11 and GOES 13 on 1690.725 MHz. This frequency will likely need to be protected from interference from wireless broadband transmitters.
