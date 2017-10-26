Report: Virtual Reality Enthusiasm Down From Early 2017

Click on the Image to Enlarge



LYON, FRANCE—The adage “don’t knock it until you try it” seems pretty apt for virtual reality based on the findings of a new survey from ReportLinker Insight.

In a follow-up to a report released in January of this year, ReportLinker found that 76 percent of Americans surveyed had a positive attitude toward VR; that number is actually down from 83 percent in the January report. However, the report also shows that among those who have already experienced a VR headset, 84 percent are positive.

There was an increase of how many respondents said they have had VR experiences in the latest report. In January that number was 25 percent, but the new report saw an uptick to 30 percent. People are also becoming more capable of understanding the technology, as 36 percent they are familiar enough with the technology to explain to a friend (up 14 percent).

Additional findings showed that Samsung remains the primary brand people think of when it comes to VR, though its numbers were down from a year ago, with 35 percent choosing it in the most recent survey, compared to 44 percent in 2016. Sony and Oculus made up the difference, with Sony as the second most recognized brand going from 14 percent to 20 percent, and Oculus coming in third with a growth from 13 percent to 16 percent.

See the full study on ReportLinker Insight’s website.