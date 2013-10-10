Report: Vegas Class A LPTV to Shut Down

LAS VEGAS — KSNV-TV, the Las Vegas NBC affiliate, is reporting that KTUD, a Class A low-power TV station in that market, is shutting down. KSNV says KTUD will go dark at midnight tonight, and close for good on Friday. An effort to sell the station for $4 million failed, the NBC affiliate said.



KTUD has been owned since 2004 by Greenspun Broadcasting and Catalyst Investors, LP. The station was a UPN affiilate owned by Venture Technologies of Los Angeles at the time. Purchase price was not disclosed.