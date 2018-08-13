Report: Nearly 3 out of 4 U.S. TV Households Will Subscribe to This by 2023

The number of subscriptions to US SVOD services will reach 208 million by 2023 according to new figures from Digital TV Research. That would equate to an increase of 70 million subscribers compared to 2017's 132 million.

According to The North America OTT TV & Video Forecasts report 73.5 per cent of TV households (88.5 million) will subscribe to at least one SVOD platform by 2023.

This compares to 55.0 per cent of TV households (65.1 million) subscribing to at least one SVOD platform by end-2017.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research said: “Our SVOD forecasts include homes watching Amazon Prime Video as part of their Amazon Prime subscription."