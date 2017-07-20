Rep. Pallone Proposes $1B Boost to Auction Repack Fund

WASHINGTON—With initial estimates from broadcasters on the expenses for the repack coming in at $2.1 billion—exceeding the $1.75 billion Congress has set aside—Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) has introduced the Viewer Protection Act to ensure that all expenses are covered so viewers are not at the risk of their stations going dark. The bill would establish a $1 billion “emergency fund” if needed and fund a $90 million viewer outreach effort.

The full story is available on TVT’s sister publication, B&C.