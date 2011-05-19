Renata Hesse joins FCC as senior counsel for transactions

Renata Hesse has been appointed as senior counsel to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski for transactions, the FCC said this week.

Hesse will head the working team conducting the review of the proposed AT&T/T-Mobile transaction and will oversee the inter-bureau steering committee established to coordinate the agency’s review of the merger application.

Hesse currently is a partner in the Washington, D.C., office of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, where her practice focuses on antitrust litigation and counseling. She previously served as the chief of the Networks and Technology Enforcement Section of the Department of Justice Antitrust Division.

According to an FCC press announcement of the appointment, Hesse is not related to Dan Hesse, CEO of Sprint.