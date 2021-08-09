Reminder Issued for National August 11 EAS Test

WASHINGTON—The FCC’s Homeland Security Bureau (Bureau) has issued a reminder that all Emergency Alert System (EAS) participants and participating mobile service providers need to be ready for the nationwide EAS Test on August 11 at 2:20 p.m. ET.

The reminder also noted that participants face upcoming filing deadlines associated with the test so that the FCC can assess the effectiveness of the test.

The filing deadlines include a requirement to file Form Two, providing “day of test” data, in the EAS Test Reporting System (ETRS) on or before August 12, 2021 and ETRS Form Three, providing detailed post-test data, on or before September 27, 2021.

Alerts for August 11 test must be accessible to those with visual and hearing impairments .