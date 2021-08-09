Reminder Issued for National August 11 EAS Test
The FCC is reminding stations and all other EAS participants to be ready for the test and upcoming filing deadlines
WASHINGTON—The FCC’s Homeland Security Bureau (Bureau) has issued a reminder that all Emergency Alert System (EAS) participants and participating mobile service providers need to be ready for the nationwide EAS Test on August 11 at 2:20 p.m. ET.
The reminder also noted that participants face upcoming filing deadlines associated with the test so that the FCC can assess the effectiveness of the test.
The filing deadlines include a requirement to file Form Two, providing “day of test” data, in the EAS Test Reporting System (ETRS) on or before August 12, 2021 and ETRS Form Three, providing detailed post-test data, on or before September 27, 2021.
Alerts for August 11 test must be accessible to those with visual and hearing impairments.
More information on the test and tips on preparing for it can be found at Radio World.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.