Reliance on Social Media for News Rises as Cable TV Wanes
WASHINGTON—Viewership of cable TV news networks is generally down and use of social media for news is way up, according to the latest Pew Research study. One of the key findings is that 55 percent pf Americans 50 or older are now getting their news via social media sites, up 10 percent from a year ago.
Read the full story on TVT’s sister publication Multichannel News.
