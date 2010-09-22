Rede Record Network Returns to Grass Valley



Long-time Grass Valley partner Rede Record is once again upgrading its production facilities, this time with a complete migration to HD. Their production studio and control room will operate under an assortment of new Grass Valley gear including a Kayenne video production center, Trinix NXT 3 Gbps router running the Jupiter control system and a number of GeckoFlex 3 Gbps processing modules.



The tapeless workflow will support News Channel, Rede’s 24-hour news division operating in Sao Paulo, the largest city in Brazil as well as the entire southern hemisphere.



This is not the first collaboration between Rede Record and Grass Valley, and based on reflections from Vice President Reinaldo Gilli, it won’t be the last. “The thing that most impresses us about Grass Valley is their high-quality technologies and the integration of their solutions. We have always had a good experience working with Grass Valley and we plan to continue to work with them on new projects for Sao Paulo and our other affiliates.”



Grass Valley Senior Vice President Jeff Rosica is equally thrilled to work with Rede, “The network has pioneered a number of technical firsts in the region and we’re pleased to have supplied this valuable customer with the technologies that made it possible for them to achieve their goals.”



Two years ago, Rede broadcast live operating a fully networked Aurora news production system. The system contained numerous K2 media servers for playout, several Concerto Series and Trinix NXT routers, 15 Maestro master control switchers, numerous Kayak HD switchers and dozens of GeckoFlex modular devices.



Rede’s HD migration is scheduled for completion in October of this year.



