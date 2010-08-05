Red Bee Media adds media management, playout for Five HD

Red Bee Media has been appointed by Five to provide media management and playout services for Five HD, an HD version of the main Five service for Sky+HD and Virgin Media’s V+HD launched in mid-July.

Red Bee Media now handles a wide spectrum of media operations for Five, including playout of its multichannels Fiver and Five USA; provision of disaster recovery services; management of VOD services to multiple platforms, including Demand Five; access services; and metadata services, including listings for EPG and websites. Five HD will broadcast a simulcast of Five’s schedule in HD on both cable and satellite platforms.



In addition to Five HD, Red Bee Media distributes an array of HD channels for BBC HD, BBC Worldwide HD (Scandinavia), Channel 4 HD, E4 HD and Living HD.



