Red and Surfer Magazine Announce Redirect Surf 2015

IRVINE, CALIF.–Red Digital Cinema and Surfer Magazine have come together to announce the official launch of Redirect Surf 2015. This is the second installment of the Redirect series—a competition and celebration of filmmaking visionaries across the globe, highlighting varying genres. Red and The Berrics skate park joined forces early last year to launch the first ever Redirect, and after an extremely successful collaboration and film festival showcasing 12 of the most renowned skateboarding filmmakers in the world, the focus now turns to the art of capturing surfing.



A total of 12 contestants—selected by Surfer and Red—will be participating in the competition. They will be judged on both their “Best Moment in Time”—a still pulled from their motion footage and their “Best Highlight Reel,” which is their finished short film project.



At the core of each Epic camera package the contestants have received is a Red Dragon sensor with 6K, more than 19 megapixels, and the DryZone 200 waterproof, soft-sided camera backpack from Lowepro. These ergonomic backpacks come with a harness with CollarCut straps, waistbelt and sternum strap for custom fit adjustments.



Once filming has completed, each participant will be responsible for all editing and post production. RedCine-X Pro provides RAW workflow and now features Advanced Dragon Debayer, a new algorithm for Dragon that analyzes every pixel to create the best frame possible. Supporting the filmmakers in post are G-Technology’s G-RAID and the newly released G-Dock ev with Thunderbolt storage technology—a two bay, swappable drive system with user configurable RAID 0,1.



Viewers will be able to check out the finished films released over a three month period, and will have the chance to vote for a “Fan Favorite” on Surfermag.com. The Grand Prize winner will take home the Epic Dragon package they were shooting on during the competition valued at over $50,000, with additional prizes for second and third place winners, and the Fan Favorite.