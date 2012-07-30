Raycom Standardizes 43 Stations on Harris Selenio

MELBOURNE, FLA., and DENVER: Raycom Media has selected the Harris Selenio media convergence platform to eupgrade over-the-air digital broadcast signal encoding services at 43 TV stations. The transition will deliver new efficiencies for Raycom, including improved HD/SD signal quality, higher channel capacity and stronger signal redundancy to maximize on-air reliability.



Selenio provides a hybrid of digital baseband video processing, compression and IP capabilities within a single platform. Raycom Media will take advantage of that flexibility by also using Selenio for A/V frame synchronization and 5.1 audio processing, automatically upmixing 2.0 stereo signals to digital surround sound.



Harris said Raycom Media chose Selenio “based on its robust encoding performance, upgrade-friendly design, and ability to perform multiple functions in a single platform,” and “due to its long-term experience with the Harris NetVX encoding platform, which will endure in standby mode at all stations for maximum signal redundancy.” Harris said it would deploy the orders within 90 days.